NFL Legend Troy Polamalu on Filming Super Bowl Commercial: 'A Beautiful Experience' (Exclusive)

The 2024 Super Bowl is a month away, which means the Super Bowl commercials are starting to premiere. One commercial that can be seen during the entire NFL playoffs is Frito-Lay's Taste of the Super Bowl ad that features NFL legends Rob Gronkowski, Marshawn Lynch and Troy Polamalu. PopCulture.com spoke to Polamalu about the commercial, and he enjoyed the experience.

"For me, I always give the same answer in the sense that football was normal, that's what I kind of expected, but when I am on these commercial sets, it's when I really pinch myself like, 'Man, where am I?'" Polamalu said. "Especially to be with a brand like Frito-Lay, to be with other players like Marshawn and Gronk. So to me it was just, it's such a beautiful experience to be a part of that with such a great brand and such great guys."

In the commercial, the three NFL legends experience the feeling of winning a Super Bowl when they open a bag of Frito-Lay chips. Polamalu gets the Super Bowl experience while opening a bag of Fritos and getting his hair done at a barbershop. Frito-Lay products will be consumed a lot during the Super Bowl, which is why they seem to always have a commercial during the championship game.

"I think when anybody talks about such a classic brand like Frito-Lay and the Super Bowl, it brings up a lot of great memories so nostalgia is what comes to my mind," Polamalu said. "So whether it's having these as your chips with a sandwich growing up, or always having that as a side dish during Super Bowl. So for me, it's just really cool to be able to partner with a brand like this because it's such a classic brand that brings up great memories for people."

Polamalu is very familiar with the Super Bowl. He spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2003-2014) and played in the Super Bowl three times. Polamalu helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl during the 2005 and 2008 seasons but lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in 2010. In the three Super Bowl games, Polamalu recorded 10 tackles and one pass defended. His success on the field led to him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.