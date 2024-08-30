Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2024
Network TV returns alongside 'Bel-Air' Season 3 on Peacock in September.
September is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Peacock streaming library. In preparation of the new month, the streamer has revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in September 2024.
Highlighting Peacock's September roundup will be the return of fan-favorite series as network TV gets back into full swing this fall season. On Sept. 15, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will return for their respective third and fifth seasons, following by the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Sept. 24. Two days later, on Sept. 26, the complete One Chicago franchise will return to NBC with new seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD.
On the original titles front, Peacock's lineup will grow with Bel-Air Season 3, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Season 1, World's Most Notorious Killers Season 1, and more.
September will also mark the official start of Peacock's spooky season celebration, with the streamer set to unleash some terrifying titles for all of those Halloween binges. Sept. 1 alone will bring subscribers horrifying films like Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula (1979), Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, and titles from popular horror franchises including Halloween, Saw, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. In total, Peacock is set to bring subscribers more than 150 horror titles, including the October-releasing Peacock Originals Teacup and Hysteria!, from now through Halloween as part of its Face Your Fears collection.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in September 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Sept. 1 - Sept. 5
Sept. 1
Bones, Seasons 1-12
Martin, Seasons 1-5
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night (2007)
Aftermath
All of My Heart
All of My Heart: Inn Love
All of My Heart: The Wedding
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Me
Americano
Amityville 3-D*
The Amityville Harvest*
Amityville II: The Possession*
Amityville Moon*
The Amityville Uprising*
Anger Management
Blue Bayou*
Bride of Frankenstein
Candyman ('92)
The Card Counter*
Ca$h
Cesar Chavez
Child's Play (1988)
Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death
Colombiana*
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of the Werewolf
Dawn of the Dead
Dead Silence
The Devil's Backbone
Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
Dracula ('79)
Dracula's Daughter
The Evil of Frankenstein
Exorcist: The Beginning
Exposed
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The Forever Purge*
The Forger*
Forrest Gump
Frankenstein ('31)
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
Friday Night Lights (2004)
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Get Out*
Goal! The Dream Begins
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Grudge (2004)*
Hacksaw Ridge
Halloween ('18)
Halloween II*
Halloween III: Season of the Witch*
Halloween Kills*
Happy Death Day*
Happy Death Day 2U
Happy Gillmore
Head Over Heels (2024)
Her Smell
Holiday Hearts
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Holly & Ivy
Honey ('03)
Hot Fuzz
Hotel Transylvania*
Hotel Transylvania 2*
Insidious*
Insidious: Chapter 2*
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man's Revenge
The Invisible Woman ('40)
It Came From Outer Space
Kiss at Pine Lake
La Bamba
Land of the Dead
The Last Exorcism
Leatherface*
Leprechaun*
Leprechaun II*
Little Rascals
Love Under the Rainbow
Mama
Mechanic: Resurrection*
Mercy
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Ms. Matched
The Mummy ('17)*
The Mummy ('99)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy's Curse
The Mummy's Ghost
The Mummy's Hand
The Mummy's Tomb
My Blueberry Nights
A Nashville Christmas Carol
National Lampoon's Animal House
Night Monster
Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
North to Home
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Pain and Glory*
Paul
The People Under the Stairs
Perfect Harmony (2022)
Phantom of the Opera ('43)
Phantom of the Opera ('62)
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead
Pretty Persuasion
Prince of Darkness
Quinceañera
Raise a Glass to Love
The Raven ('35)
Robin Hood
The Rundown
The Santa Stakeout
Savages
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)
School of Rock
The Scorpion King
The Serpent and The Rainbow
Shaun the Sheep
Shaun the Sheep (2015)
Shaun of the Dead
Shocker
The Skeleton Key
Skyscraper*
Slither
Snitch (2013)*
Son of Frankenstein
Spare Parts
Split*
The Strange Case of Doctor Rx
Studio 666*
Sugar Plum Twist
Tales From the Hood
Texas Chainsaw 3D*
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation*
They Live
The Thing
Tremors
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
United 93
Us
Videodrome
Village of the Damned
Warm Bodies*
Werewolf of London
Wild Card*
World Trade Center
The World's End
Sept. 5
Bel-Air, Season 3 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Ravens vs. Chiefs – NFL Kickoff Game (NBC and Peacock)
Sept. 6 - Sept. 10
Sept. 6
NFL Exclusive – Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock Exclusive)*
Sept. 7
Redeeming Love*
Sept. 8
Rams vs. Lions – SNF Opener (NBC and Peacock)
2024 Summer Paralympics Closing Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)
His & Hers +
Sept. 10
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Finale (NBC)
CNBC Disruptor 50: AI & The Future of Disruption
Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)
Sept. 11 - Sept. 15
Sept. 11
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 1 – Uncensored (Bravo)*
Sept. 12
Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (Peacock Original)*
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Finale (Bravo)
2:22
Sept. 13
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded
Freakonomics
Sept. 14
The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening +
Sept. 15
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
FBI: International, Season 3 (CBS)
FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5 (CBS)
The Heiress and the Handyman
Loving Pablo
Lowriders
Zoot Suit
Sept. 16 - Sept. 20
Sept. 17
World's Most Notorious Killers, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 18
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Reunion, Part 2 – Uncensored (Bravo)*
Sept. 19
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)*
Sept. 20
Cashback
Centurion
Food Inc.
Goon
Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle
Sept. 21 - Sept. 25
Sept. 22
Falling Together +
Sept. 24
Below Deck Mediterranean After Show – Finale (Bravo Digital)
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
The Voice, Season 26 – Premiere (NBC)
Sept. 25
America's Got Talent, Season 19 – Finale (NBC)
Sept. 26 - Sept. 30
Sept. 26
Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10 – Premiere (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 12 – Premiere (NBC)
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
People's Choice Country Awards 2024 (NBC)
Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – Premiere – 7 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 29
The Real West +
Sept. 30
The Proud Rebel
Trending Now:
-
1Leah Remini and Husband Angelo Pagan Announce Divorce After 21 Years Together
-
2'One Tree Hill' Sequel Series With Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Teased at Netflix
-
3CBS Execs Fuming at Tom Selleck Over 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation Comments, Report Claims
-
4'Good Times' Actress and Famous Mother Dead: Betty A. Bridges Was 83
-
5How Mariska Hargitay Feels About Retirement as 'Law & Order: SVU' Enters Season 26