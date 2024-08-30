Everything Coming to Peacock in September 2024

September is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Peacock streaming library. In preparation of the new month, the streamer has revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in September 2024.

Highlighting Peacock's September roundup will be the return of fan-favorite series as network TV gets back into full swing this fall season. On Sept. 15, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will return for their respective third and fifth seasons, following by the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Sept. 24. Two days later, on Sept. 26, the complete One Chicago franchise will return to NBC with new seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD.

On the original titles front, Peacock's lineup will grow with Bel-Air Season 3, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Season 1, World's Most Notorious Killers Season 1, and more.

September will also mark the official start of Peacock's spooky season celebration, with the streamer set to unleash some terrifying titles for all of those Halloween binges. Sept. 1 alone will bring subscribers horrifying films like Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula (1979), Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, and titles from popular horror franchises including Halloween, Saw, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. In total, Peacock is set to bring subscribers more than 150 horror titles, including the October-releasing Peacock Originals Teacup and Hysteria!, from now through Halloween as part of its Face Your Fears collection.

Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in September 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).