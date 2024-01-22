Bobby Bones Confesses to 'Dumb Decision' in Disheveled Video

Bobby Bones is kicking himself for a decision he made during an NFL game. Last week, the nationally syndicated radio host went to Instagram to talk about making a "dumb decision" to bet on the Dallas Cowboys in their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Bones said he thought betting on the Cowboys would help them win, and he wanted to support his friends who are Cowboys fans. Instead, the Cowboys fell to the Packers 48-32.

Bones is the host of The Bobby Jones Show. In September, it was revealed that show members Amy, Eddie and Mike D are Cowboys fans, so it's likely the show after the game was a somber one. As for Bobby Bones, he doesn't have an NFL team he supports, but he will root for "whoever he bets on." Bones is also a fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, and it was not a good 2023 season for the squad as it finished with a 4-8 record.

As the crew from The Bobby Jones Show continues to mourn the Cowboys' loss, the team moves forward and makes preparations for the 2024 season. One big decision the Cowboys made is keeping head coach Mike McCarthy. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that McCarthy can get them to their first Super Bowl win since the 1995 season.

"There is great benefit to continuing the team's progress under Mike's leadership as our head coach," Jones said in a statement. "Specifically, there are many layers of success that have occurred this season as a result of Mike's approach to leading the team, both with individual players and with our team collectively. Mike has the highest regular season winning percentage of any head coach in Cowboys history and we will dedicate ourselves, in partnership with him, to translating that into reaching our postseason goals. Certainly, Mike's career has demonstrated postseason success at a high level, and we have great confidence that can continue."

"We have an unbelievable fanbase, and they should be frustrated," McCarthy said. "We're extremely disappointed, for them and for the performance. But my message is this: we've established a championship program, it's just not the world championship, yet. We know how to win, we know how to train to win and we have the right people."