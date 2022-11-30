Aaron Rodgers Injury Update Revealed on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with multiple injuries as the 2022 NFL season is winding down. Along with a broken thumb, the Green Bay Packers quarterback now has a rib injury that forced him to leave last Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Does this mean Rodgers will miss the Packers' next game which is against the Chicago Bears this Sunday, Dec. 4?

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers gave an update on whether he'll play on Sunday. "I plan on playing," Rodgers said, per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Rodgers went on to say that he was having a hard time breathing after taking a couple of hits in the game as one hit "rattled the rib cage." When Rodgers exited the game, he received X-rays at Lincoln Financial Field to rule out a punctured lung.

"I was in considerable pain and felt like I couldn't move out there really much at all," Rodgers said. "Wanted to make sure it wasn't something really, really serious." The Packers lost to the Eagles 40-33, and Rodgers finished the game with 140 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Backup QB Jordan Love had a strong showing, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. He also led the Packers on a scoring drive late in the fourth quarter which resulted in a field goal.

"It was really nice to watch," Rodgers said of Love. "I feel like an older brother watching him do well. I care about the kid a lot. Fun to see his growth. Fun to just see him just kind of relaxing out there. Once you can make a few plays it kind of takes the anxiety out of the body and the tension out of the body. To see him make accurate throws and do what he's been doing, it's been fun to watch."

Rodgers, who won the NFL MVP award the last two seasons, is not having a Rodgers-type season. In 12 games, the 38-year-old has completed 65% of his passing while throwing for 2,682 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rodgers hasn't thrown at least nine picks in the season since 2010 when he threw 11. Oddly enough, 2010 is the year Rodgers led the Packers to their last Super Bowl title.