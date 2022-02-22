Aaron Rodgers Explains Cryptic Instagram Post, Gives Update on Future in NFL

Aaron Rodgers had the NFL buzzing with his most recent Instagram post. On Monday night, the Green Bay Packers quarterback sent a message to his teammates and coaches, leading to some thinking he could be leaving the team. On Tuesday, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and explained why he published the post.

“You’ve got to kind of turn everything else off, so you’re not working out, you’re not straining or anything,” Rodgers said, who mentioned he’s coming off of a 12-day cleanse, per ESPN. “It’s kind of a re-centering. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away mental stress and then the spiritual part I think is it allows you to kind of enjoy the meditations a little more, so when I come out, my first thought is intense gratitude for the people in my life.”

When it comes to his future with the Packers and the NFL, Rodgers said he didn’t have any news to report or a decision about where he will play next season. But one of the things he did talk about is actress Shailene Woodley. It was recently reported that Rodgers and Woodley have broken up after being engaged at least for over a year.

“I also was telling Shai, been with you for two seasons, won two MVPs; that’s not a coincidence, either,” Rodgers said. “And I mean that. When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus. … When you have a partner like that, it just makes life so much more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting. I think that living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life. When you meet your person, life just changes and you can’t possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet.”

Rodgers isn’t the only Packers star who could leave the team. Wide receiver Davante Adams will be a free agent and is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. If he leaves, it’s possible Rodgers could go with him. “There’s obviously the opportunity to tag him at some point, which I don’t think both parties probably want that done,” Rodgers said. “They’d rather get a long-term extension done, but I understand that’s a part of the decision and I talked about not wanting to drag this thing out.”