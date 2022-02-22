Aaron Rodgers’ Cryptic Social Media Post Sends Packers Fans Into a Tizzy

Aaron Rodgers has Green Bay Packers fans a little concerned with his latest social media post. On Monday night, the reigning NFL MVP went to Instagram to send messages to his Packers teammates and coaches as part of his “Monday Night Gratitude.” This comes as Rodgers is talking about leaving the team to play for another Super Bowl contender.

“To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt [LaFleur], Nathaniel [Hackett], Luke [Getsy], Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert, you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys,” Rodgers wrote in the Instagram post. Rodgers went on to talk about his other Packers teammates.

“To the Friday Crew, Aiyda Cobb, Randall Cobb, Frankie Shebby and David Bakhtiari, I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you,” Rodgers wrote. “To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.” Rodgers also wrote a message to Shailene Woodley after reportedly breaking up.

This message doesn’t mean Rodgers is leaving the Packers, but it is an interesting message regardless. There are rumors that the Denver Broncos are looking to trade for Rodgers. But the Packers are ready to offer Rodgers a contract extension to say in Green Bay.

“I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then,” Rodgers said in late January in an interview with Pat McAfee. “I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but I do want to be sensitive to Davante [Adams] and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures.” Rodgers won his fourth NFL MVP award earlier this month. He has been with the Packers since 2005 and led the team to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season.