Aaron Rodgers: Everything to Know About the Quarterback's Past Issues With Packers

Aaron Rodgers is not having the best start to the 2022 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has completed 67% of his passes while throwing for 1,403 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a 94.2 passer rating. Those numbers aren't bad, but the Packers have a 3-3 record through six games. In the previous three seasons, the Packers finished the regular season with a 13-3 record. When speaking to reporters this week, Rodgers said the Packers' offense is inconsistent. "That's why we need to simplify things because on the couple drives that we did move the ball, it was very simple things," Rodgers stated, per ESPN. "Very simple plays, no motion, so we need to look at everything and the guys that we've got and what we can accomplish with them and let's be smart about moving forward." Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 but became the starting QB in 2008. He has put together a Hall of Fame career, winning the NFL MVP award four times and leading the Packers to a Super Bowl championship in 2010. But things haven't always been great for Rodgers as he nearly left the team last year. Here's a look at Rodgers' past issues in Green Bay.

The First Report Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported in April of 2021 that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he wasn't returning to the team this fall. With this happening before the NFL Draft, trade speculations began.

Why Was Rodgers not Happy? (Photo: Icon Sportswire, Getty) There have been a number of reporters on this, but Rodgers explained the situation on SportCenter. "With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers told Kenny Mayne in May. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Not Attending Workouts Rodgers is normally a regular attendee for Packer's offseason workouts. That was not the case this summer as he missed all the OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp. While taking time off from the Packers, Rodgers has been seen hanging out with his fiancee Shailene Woodley.

Front Office Response (Photo: Dylan Buell / Contributor, Getty) Packers President Mark Murphy has been very honest about his thoughts on Rodgers. "I'm often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he's a... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say 'He's a complicated fella.' So, I'll just say that," Murphy said in June.

No Opt-Out Rodgers could have opted out of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 but did not want to go that route. He wants to play but wants things to change in the front office. Odds are that won't happen, especially with the Packers reaching the NFC Championship game the last two seasons.

Contract Denied (Photo: Harry How / Staff, Getty) Adam Schefter reported that the Packers offered Rodgers a contract that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Rodgers declined the offer, which tells everyone it's not about the money. He has since signed a new deal with the Packers that lasts for three years and worth $150 million.