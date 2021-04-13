Aaron Rodgers in Disbelief After 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Miss Green Bay Packers Question

✖

Aaron Rodgers was left in disbelief during a recent Jeopardy! episode after all three contestants missed a Green Bay Packers question. Rodgers has been the current guest host of the iconic quiz show, and during a new episode he read the following $400 clue: "In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship Trophies." None of the contestants rang in, leading Rodgers to throw out his hands and give them the answer, "Green Bay Packers."

The next clue was the $600, and was about basketball. "They swept over the NBA, winning the title every year from 1959 to 1966." One of the contestants got the question correct, answering, "Who are the Boston Celtics." Visibly defeated, the Packers quarterback quipped, "Oh you know that one, huh." Social media has been giving Rodgers some metaphorical pats on the back over the hilarious situation, with one Twitter user writing, "This cracked me up. He’s a pretty good host!" Someone else added, "Seeing him host [Jeopardy!] actually makes me kinda like the guy and that’s cool.

the hits keep coming for Aaron Rodgers on Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Ng8CEzh2nG — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) April 13, 2021

Rodgers is the most recent in a string of interim Jeopardy! hosts, who stepped in to help with the new season of shows in the wake of the show's beloved host, Alex Trebek, who passed away in November after a battle with cancer. In previous comments during an appearance on the NFL Network show Good Morning Football, Rodgers said, "I think I bring something different to the show." He then offered his perspective on what he brings to the table.

"I was the youngest guest host. There's a different audience that maybe I could bring along with it; hopefully, the numbers show it the next two weeks," he said. "But I do enjoy the show. I have a ton of respect for the show. The way that Alex (Trebek) had a smooth hand on the show for three-and-a-half decades is something that can't be understated, and I think he held the show in such a high esteem that it made everybody really respect and admire him and the show."

Following Rodgers' comments, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards told NBC Sports journalist Peter King that he firmly believes Rodgers could have a career in game show hosting if he wanted to pursue that. "What I find fascinating about Aaron is his second career could be better than his first," he said. Notably, is a seasoned game show host himself and also hosted a run of recent Jeopardy! episodes.

"At the end of the three days, Aaron was exhausted," Richards went on to say. "But he was so complimentary to everyone in the studio and on the team. We were his offensive linemen for those three days. He treated us all so well. He hated to go, and we hated to see him go."