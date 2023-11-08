Aaron Rodgers Clarifies 'Few Weeks' Comment About Return to New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is setting the record straight about a comment he made during Monday Night Football this week. The New York Jets quarterback attended the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and before the game, Rodgers told Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. he plans to return to the team in "a few weeks" after tearing his Achilles tendon in the season opener in September. When Rodgers appeared on the The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, he said returning in a few weeks isn't going to happen.

"It'd be nice to be able to get back in a couple weeks," Rodgers said, per the New York Post. "That's probably not anywhere near a realistic timeline. … It's more of a phrase that didn't have a specific timetable." When asked about when he could return, Rodgers said, "It'll be a few fortnights," which means he's likely targeting a return on Dec. 24 when the Jets take on the Washington Commanders. It would be big for Rodgers to play at all this season since an Achilles injury is season-ending for most if not all NFL players. But Rodgers has stated he wanted to play again this season and has been looking sharp throwing the ball during pregame warmups.

"We're still a little ways off," he said. "I've got to hit markers, and I've got to get on the practice field. Then they have to open up the window for me to come back from it. So, there's a lot that has to happen. I'm not saying it can't get accelerated, but there's still a lot of things I've got to do before we can even talk about getting on the field."

The Jets could use Rodgers to give them a boost for the second half of the season. The team is currently 4-4 and in third place in the AFC East. If the playoffs were to start today, the Jets would not qualify. Zach Wilson has been the Jets' starting QB this season and has completed 60 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,600 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions with a 75.4 passer rating. Despite losing on Monday night, the Jets have won three of their last four games after winning just one of the first four games of the season.