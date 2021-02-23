Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Engaged: See Her Ring

✖

Shailene Woodley officially confirmed her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The actress confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and even gave fans a peek of her ring without trying to be obvious about it. During their interview, she admitted that while it's news to everyone else, the two have actually been engaged to each other for a while now, but have kept it a secret from the public.

While fans of the two may have found their special news to be a surprise, it sort of was. While chatting with Fallon, the Divergent actress admitted that the two met during the pandemic, but she joked that even her dog told her she had to date him because of how great of a person he is. "Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,'" the Big Little Lies actress detailed. While so many people know him as one of the best to play the game of football, Woodley said she has never actually been to a football game and was not actually super familiar with who he was.

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

She continued, "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him.'" The 29-year-old says while she knows he's a football guy, but was seemingly unaware of just how good he is, admitting she's still learning. Instead, she doesn't recognize her soon-to-be husband "as a football guy" but rather the "nerd who wants to host Jeopardy."

Rodgers made the announcement during his NFL MVP speech during the 10th annual NFL Honors show. At one point during his speech, he mentioned that he "got engaged" and fans were taken back. Although he never mentioned who, Woodley put those speculations to rest when she confirmed that the two are in fact planning to walk down the aisle.