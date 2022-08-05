Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on His NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers has made his decision on his future in the NFL. According to Ian Rappoport of the NFL Network, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. He will get $153 million guaranteed and his salary cap for this season will go down, which helps the Packers in terms of signing players this offseason.

Rapoport also said that Rodgers' decision to stay with the Packers was not an easy one. The Packers quarterback was considering retiring from the NFL or joining the Denver Broncos. It now looks like Rodgers will finish his NFL career in Green Bay and will look to win another Super Bowl or two before he retires. This past season, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-4 regular-season record, but the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. After the game, Rodgers spoke to reporters about his future with the Packers and the NFL.

"I'm still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it's going to be a tough decision," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I'm proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I've gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years."

With Rodgers returning, the Packers continue to be a Super Bowl contender. In 2021, Rodgers, 38, completed 68.9% of his passes and threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions with a 111.9 passer rating. He won the MVP award for the fourth time in his career making him one of two players in NFL history to win the award a least four times.

Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season and has played in five NFC Championship games. He has been selected to the All-Pro team five times, the Pro Bowl 10 times and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. In his career, Rodgers has thrown for 55,360 yards, 449 touchdowns and has a 104.5 passer rating.