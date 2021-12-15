Aaron Rodgers Answers Questions of Him Returning to Packers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers’ future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

“It’s going to be one of the questions for sure,” Rodgers said Tuesday, per USA Today. “I understand that. I haven’t thought about that. At some point, there will be time to reflect, weeks and weeks and weeks away. There were a lot of questions … about that idea where I’m at mentally with the team. I don’t want to overshare in those situations.”

This past offseason, Rodgers skipped the voluntary workouts and the mandatory minicamp as he was frustrated with the front office with some of the decisions that were made. Rodgers reported to training camp on time but didn’t hold back when he spoke to reporters for the first time.

“I think it was a lot of things that transpired,” Rodgers said in July. “This wasn’t a draft-day thing. Started the conversation in February after the season ended, and I just expressed my desire to be more involved in conversations that directly affected my job. Also, I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past in my opinion, about some of the outgoing veterans were treated and just the fact that we didn’t retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundations, our locker room.”

When Rodgers returned to the Packers, he signed a reworked contract and has just two years remaining on his deal. With the team drafting Jordan Love in the first round in 2020, Rodgers has the opportunity to move on from the Packers next year. But with the team on track to reach the Super Bowl, Rodgers’ best move could be staying with the Packers until he retires.

“Based on what I’ve accomplished in this league, the way I care about my teammates, the way I show up in the locker room, the way I lead, the way I conduct myself in the community, it should tie myself to a little bit more input,” Rodgers said. “I’m not asking for anything that other great quarterbacks across the last few decades have not gotten.”