Aaron Judge Promises Home Run to Elderly Yankees Fan and Delivers

Aaron Judge made a promise to an elderly Yankees fan and he delivered in a big way. On Sunday before the New Yankees took on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Judge went over to talk to John Brown who is the father of Yankees bullpen catch Jason Brown. When the star Yankees player walked up to John, he promised him he would hit a home run.

A man of the people @TheJudge44 pic.twitter.com/8uDeuD3lBs — R2C2 is UNINTERRUPTED (@R2C2) August 25, 2019

“I’ll get one for you tonight,” Judge said.

Judge was able to “get one for” John as he hit a homer off Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the third inning. Judge’s home run led to a Yankees 5-1 win over L.A.

After the game, Judge explained why he promised John he would hit a home run for him.

“I missed him when we were in Anaheim, saw him on the field and ran over and wanted to say a quick hello to him and his family and kind of told him I would get one tonight and the wind was blowing right and I was able to do it,” Judge said via the New York Post.

Jason got a chance to see the video of Judge and his father and he appreciated Judge doing that for him.

“I just saw the video,” he said. “That was great. Aaron came over to my dad, talked a little bit, two of my sisters were there. That’s Aaron Judge. That’s who he is. My parents live pretty close. That was a special moment, thanks Aaron.

“My dad is just really happy for Aaron. My parents don’t travel like they used to, but it’s nice to have him here. He was in a [wheel]chair today, not something he always uses, but to get around in long walks, stairs and stuff. This was a special time.’”

The home run for Judge was his 16th of the season. Not normal considering that Judge has done the last two seasons, but he missed two months of action earlier in the year due to an oblique strain.

Judge made his MLB Debut in 2016 and he became a household name in 2017. In his rookie season, the California native blasted 52 home runs and 114 RBIs with a batting average of .284. In 2018, Judge took a step back as he registered 27 home runs, 687 RBIs and a .278 batting average.