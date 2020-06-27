Aaron Hernandez's Alleged Prison Lover Is Speaking Out

✖

Prior to the release of Netflix's Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, a prison inmate named Kyle Kennedy drew attention. He said that he was the former NFL player's lover. Now Kennedy will be speaking out during a REELZ documentary, Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All, which airs on July 5.

"Aaron killed himself, you know that was my right-hand man. We used to do everything together," Kennedy says during the upcoming special, per PEOPLE. Kennedy also said that he and Hernandez used to "lock in to either cook food or smoke, get high, listen to music, just chill when we didn't want to be around other people." He claims that they sold drugs every day and used drugs every day. Kennedy allegedly shared a cell with Hernandez at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts.

Kennedy previously drew attention for his reported knowledge of Hernandez's time in prison. The former New England Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence for the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was also acquitted of a double murder five days prior to his death by suicide. Kennedy spoke about his alleged cellmate in a pair of documentaries, as well as a book, and said that Hernandez reportedly bragged about killing a fourth person.

"[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders. He would just always, all the time joke around saying 'I got four bodies,'" Kennedy said during interviews. However, he did not know the identity of the fourth victim. Kennedy said that Hernandez would never give him a name during their conversations.

In addition to discussing this reported fourth body, Kennedy also provided some insight into alleged conversations that took place in their cell. He said that Hernandez was "infatuated" with street life and that it was a topic of choice. They both reportedly sought out the street life and discussed it at length during their time in prison.

"We would talk all day about guns, robbery, and murder. That was our choice of topic," Kennedy said in a brief clip from the REELZ documentary, Killing Fields. "He was infatuated with that stuff as a kid growing up. The thing is, me and him grew up the same. Always had what we needed. We seeked [sic] the street life, the gang life. We always went looking for it."

Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All airs July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on REELZ. This is the second documentary about the former NFL player to air on the channel, both of which feature interviews with Kennedy. Now the alleged prison lover will take center stage.