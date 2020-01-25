How to Watch ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez has become a major talking point since its release. Football fans and casual viewers alike are fascinated by this documentary and the insight it provides into the former New England Patriots tight end’s life. However, there are some that haven’t yet watched. Here’s how they can tune in:

This documentary about Aaron Hernandez is currently available exclusively on Netflix. The streaming platform released the three-part documentary series to those that subscribe. There are three price points for Netflix, including basic ($8.99/month), standard ($12.99/month), and premium ($15.99/month).

Those that use T-Mobile for their cell phone carrier have access to Netflix’s basic plan for free. Standard is available with a $2 add-on to their monthly bill.

The Hernandez documentary can be watched on the Netflix website, as well as with a variety of apps. Smart TV’s, iPads, and iPhones all can download the app. It is also available on Roku, Apple TV, and Google Chromecast.

“Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior,” the synopsis of the documentary stated.

“A three-part documentary series featuring exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.”

Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 while serving out a life sentence for the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. He was also accused of murdering two other men outside of a Boston nightclub in 2012, but he was ultimately acquitted.

A fourth-round pick out of the University of Florida during the 2010 draft, Hernandez was with the Patriots from 2010-2012 prior to being arrested and sentenced to prison. Hernandez’s best season with the team came in 2011. The Patriots went to the Super Bowl after reaching 13-3 in the regular season, losing to the New York Giants. Hernandez recorded 79 receptions, 910 yards, and seven touchdowns. He played in 38 games in his NFL career and recorded 175 receptions for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Photo Credit: John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images