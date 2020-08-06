'A League of Their Own' Gets Adaptation Series Order at Amazon

✖

A League of Their Own is coming back to the small screen. According to TV Line, an adaptation of the 1992 film has been ordered to series by Amazon. The series is being billed as a "reinterpretation" of the film, which went into development in 2018. The outlet goes on to mention the series will take a "deeper look at race and sexuality."

It will also follow a new ensemble of characters as they "carve their own paths toward the field, both in the League and outside of it." The cast includes D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and Chante Adams (Roxanne Roxanne). Jacobson is also an executive producer along with Will Graham.

"Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked," Jacobson and Graham said in a statement. "We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams."

Originally, the episodes for A League of Their Own were set to be a half-hour long. However, with Amazon ordering the series, each episode will last one hour. "The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late-night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing the United States, the official synopsis states. "The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball."

The 1992 film starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, Lori Petty and Jon Lovitz. The film was a commercial and critical success, and one of the most memorable quotes came from Hanks' character (Jimmy Dugan) who said, "There's no crying in baseball."