Amazon Developing ‘A League of Their Own’ Television Series

A League of Their Own is getting its own television series.

Amazon Studios is reportedly developing a series based on the 1992 film starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis.

The Hollywood Reporter writes Mozart in the Jungle‘s Will Graham and Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson will co-write and executive produce the series, which is being described as a modern look at the story, rather than a traditional reboot.

The project is being envisioned as a half-hour comedy series, with none of the characters and actors from the film set to reprise their roles on the show.

Take a look at the official longline released by The Hollywood Reporter:

A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball.

Amazon’s League of Their Own will be produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, whose Columbia Pictures produced the classic film about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that was formed when World War II depleted Major League Baseball.

The film — which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2017 — followed two sisters, Dottie and Kit, as they were recruited to join the AAGPBL and wound up playing for the Rockford Peaches (before a trade that would see them face off in the World Series). Hanks played manager Jimmy Dugan, a character inspired by former big leaguers Jimmie Foxx and Hack Wilson.

The cast also included Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Megan Cavanagh and David Strathairn, who played Ira Lowenstein, the league’s GM who kept it going after owner Walter Harvey (Garry Marshall) wanted to shut it down after the war.

This is the second time A League of Their Own has been rebooted for television. CBS unsuccessfully launched a series in 1993 with a sitcom that featured original characters from the film. The series was pulled from the schedule after three episodes.