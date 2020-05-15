'A League of Their Own' TV Series: Everything We Know

A League of Their Own is a sports comedy-drama film that gave a fictional inside look at the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. And because of the success of the 1992 film, a new TV show is in the works. Starting in 1943, the AGPBL gave fans live baseball when most professional ballplayers were serving the country for World War II. Over 600 women played in the league, and there were 15 teams that played at least one season. In 1948, attendance peaked at 900,000. The Rockford Peaches were the most successful team in the AGPBL, winning four championships in a 12-season span. The film focus on the Peaches and their journey through the first season of the league. Tom Hanks starred as Jimmy Dugan, the manager. Geena Davis played catcher Dorothy "Dottie" Hinson while Lori Petty played pitcher Kit Keller who was Hinson's sister. The film also stars, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, Jon Lovitz and Gary Marshall. There were also appearances by Tea Leoni, Bill Pullman and Janet Jones. The film is directed by Penny Marshall, Gary Marshall's sister who is also known for her work on the TV show Laverne & Shirley. Will the likes of Hanks, Davis and Petty make an appearance on the new TV show? Here's what we know.

Distributed by Amazon

Announced in 2018, A League of Their Own will be distributed by Amazon. It will be based on the 1992 film, which means the Peaches will likely be the focus of the show. Amazon is starting to produce more original shows such as The Boys, Homecoming and Good Omens.

D'Arcy Carden Set to Star

It was reported in November that D'Arcy Carden was set to star in the show. Carden is known for her work on the NBC series The Good Place. The 40-year old actress also has a recurring role on the HBO series Barry. She has also busy on the film side, starring in Bombshell, Let it Snow and Other People.

Abbi Jacobson Will also Star

Not only will Abbi Jacobson will star along with Carden, but she will also be a writer and executive producer. Jacobson is known for her work on the TV series Broad City and has also appeared in shows such as BoJack Horseman, Bob's Burgers and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

What is the Show About?

A League of Their Own was originally slated to be a half-hour show, but Deadline reported each episode will be one-hour long. The official synopsis of the show reads: "The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball."

Old Stars Coming Back?

That's likely not going to happen as the Amazon series will have new characters and new stories. The one thing we do know is the show will focus on the Rockford Peaches, just like the film. And it will also take place in 1943 during World War II.

The Premiere Date

There is not a premiere date set for A League of Their Own. In fact, according to Variety, a deal for the show to take place hasn't been signed yet. However, a mini-writers room is reported to be in place, so once the deal is done, a writing team can start working on scripts.