5 Things Baseball Fans Should Know About 2021 Season

Football season is winding down and basketball in the early stages of the 2020-21 season. This means the 2021 baseball season is right around the corner, and fans have their share of questions. The 2020 season was something fans have never seen before as Opening Day was pushed back until July, and each team played only 60 games.

Obviously, the moves were made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a few teams had their share of outbreaks. However, Major League Baseball was able to push through, and while there was no All-Star Game, there was a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers winning their first title since 1988.

With the shortened season, MLB had some rule changes which included an expanded playoff field and the National League adding the designated hitter. Most of the changes will likely not be implemented this year, but based on what has been announced over the last few months, baseball in 2021 will be a little more normal than the 2020 season. That said, there will be some things fans need to be aware of as they get ready to cheer on their favorite team. Here's a look at five things baseball fans need to know for the upcoming season.