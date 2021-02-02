49ers' George Kittle Wants WrestleMania Appearance, 'all in' on Jumping Through a Table

✖

The Royal Rumble came to a close in exciting fashion on Sunday, entertaining wrestling fans and building hype for WrestleMania 37. The premier event will not take place until Apr. 10, but one NFL player says that he is ready to make an appearance. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said that he is "all in" to show up and jump through a table.

The two-time Pro Bowl player made the comments during an interview with Sports Illustrated. Kittle raved about Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland, appearing during the Royal Rumble match and winning the entire thing. He then faced questions about whether he would make an appearance at WrestleMania 37, following a trend set by fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski in 2020.

The WWE needs to hit up @gkittle46 for WrestleMania 37. He's "all in" on jumping through a table as long as coach Shanahan allows it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ezxGEqRWMX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2021

"I think they have all my accountant information; they have my marketing guys' number. They are more than welcome to contact [me]" Kittle said. "I would love to jump off of something on to somebody through a table." He continued and said that he is all in on the opportunity as long as head coach Kyle Shanahan approves the appearance.

Getting approval from Shanahan is critical for Kittle given his contract status with the team. He is playing on a five-year, $75 million contract is not set to become a free agent until after the 2025 season. He is also coming off a year in which he dealt with injuries.

Gronkowski, on the other hand, hosted WrestleMania 36 while he was "retired" from the NFL. He didn't have any contractual obligations with the New England Patriots. Though Gronkowski did ultimately return to the NFL following a trade that sent him to the Buccaneers.

If Kittle does get the opportunity to appear at WrestleMania 37 and tackle someone through a table, he will do so in front of wrestling fans. WWE announced in mid-January that the upcoming WrestleMania would move from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. California still has strict restrictions about public gatherings and attendance at sporting events. Moving the event to Florida provides the opportunity for fans to watch the wrestlers in person.

With the change in location, the home of the Rams and Chargers will now plan for a different WrestleMania. SoFi Stadium will serve as the host site for WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023. AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys, will host WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022.