49ers Fans Dedicate Comeback Win to ‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget After His Sudden Death

The San Francisco 49ers rallied to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs. It happened at the same time as news broke about the death of Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner in the hit sitcom Full House. In the show, Danny Tanner was a huge San Francisco sports fan, which led to 49ers fans dedicating the team’s win to Saget.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Saget family said in their statement, per CNN. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

https://twitter.com/JustAntBaby/status/1480336951349678087?s=20

Saget was on Full House for the show’s entire run (1987-1995) and reprised his role in the show’s sequel series Fuller House from 2016-2020. He also appeared in several TV shows during his career, including Entourage, How I Met Your Mother, The Good Cop, and Shameless. During his time with Full House, Saget was the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989-1997. And when it comes to movies, Saget will appear posthumously in the upcoming film Killing Daniel.

Saget may not have been a 49ers fan in real life, but the Danny Tanner side of him has to be very happy with what the team did on Sunday. The 49ers finished the season with a 10-7 record and will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs. The last time the 49ers made the playoffs was in 2019 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

https://twitter.com/RiseFallNickBck/status/1480344472085012480?s=20

“Our guys are real resilient,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game, per the team’s official website. “I’ve been very proud of them and I’m just glad that we get to go into the tournament and be a part of it. Regardless to what happened today, I was going to be very proud of those guys. Our goal every year is to get into the tournament so you’ve got a chance at the ultimate one. It’s real hard when you have a season where you lose four in a row. Most places when you lose four in a row, it’s tough to keep guys together.”