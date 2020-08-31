'42' Fans Are Mourning Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Jackie Robinson in the Acclaimed Biopic

Following Chadwick Boseman's death at the age of 43 due to colon cancer, people around the world have set out to honor his memory. They have done so by talking about his impact on the world, as well as the next generation. These fans also specifically mentioned how Boseman portrayed some iconic figures from history, including James Brown and Jackie Robinson.

Since Boseman's death, MLB fans have continued posting tributes to him on social media. Many have expressed the opinion that 42 is one of the most powerful movies in recent years and that he perfectly portrayed a baseball legend. Others reminisced about their experiences watching the film at private screenings. Boseman never played professional baseball, but the fans treated him like a true Hall of Famer.