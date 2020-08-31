'42' Fans Are Mourning Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Jackie Robinson in the Acclaimed Biopic
Following Chadwick Boseman's death at the age of 43 due to colon cancer, people around the world have set out to honor his memory. They have done so by talking about his impact on the world, as well as the next generation. These fans also specifically mentioned how Boseman portrayed some iconic figures from history, including James Brown and Jackie Robinson.
Since Boseman's death, MLB fans have continued posting tributes to him on social media. Many have expressed the opinion that 42 is one of the most powerful movies in recent years and that he perfectly portrayed a baseball legend. Others reminisced about their experiences watching the film at private screenings. Boseman never played professional baseball, but the fans treated him like a true Hall of Famer.
We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE— MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman, who played Jackie Robinson in “42,” has died at the age of 42 on Jackie Robinson Day.
What an awful loss for this world. pic.twitter.com/8yNYJDvZbF— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 29, 2020
Rachel Robinson and Chadwick Boseman at the after-party for the LA premiere of 42 — April 9, 2013 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 💔 pic.twitter.com/FhNLfFqevY— It’s a long season. (@mighty_flynn) August 29, 2020
I met you at the premier of 42 in Pittsburgh in 2013. Even though you were in the spotlight and all eyes were on you, I remember you saying, “I’m that one that’s starstruck by all of these athletes here.” That’s the man you were. Humble. You will be missed. RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/ypJc1yUq9p— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 29, 2020
One of the most powerful scenes from 42. Chadwick Boseman was an incredible actor. pic.twitter.com/cXGT40bL81— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played Jackie Robinson in the movie 42 has passed away... on the day that the MLB honors Jackie Robinson day. 2020 sucks. pic.twitter.com/MLcFT5RsOj— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) August 29, 2020
Rest In Peace, Chadwick Boseman. 42 and your role as Black Panther in the MCU had such a huge impact on me. I will miss you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/MQRgfv0H0x— Jedi Master Ober (@obersports) August 29, 2020
I just heard that Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. Such horrible news. He was such an incredibly talented actor and lovely person. He played Jackie Robinson in "42" and we hear this horrible news on Jackie Robinson day. So awful. Life is short. Be kind. https://t.co/UI383fHtFw— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 29, 2020
Its the MLB Jackie Robinson day today. So in of honor that and Chadwick Boseman ill drop my favorite clip from 42.
Rest in Power brother. pic.twitter.com/NpiPT4hRas— ㊷ (@GumGumRequiem) August 29, 2020
i have always really loved these photos of chadwick boseman being embraced by jackie robinson’s widow, rachel, at the premiere party for 42. this is such sad news. pic.twitter.com/RVrBYgZKdg— moss hag 🌿 (@xtineengels) August 29, 2020
Today, as we celebrate Jackie Robinson & mark 75 years since he was informed he’d play with the Dodgers & forever change sport, we mourn the passing of the actor who played him in “42” - rest well, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/cGtznj6AAh— The Chris Mosier (@TheChrisMosier) August 29, 2020
watched 42 for the first time. Should shoot myself in the foot for not watching it sooner. Fantastic film!! what an actor the late @chadwickboseman was. gone to soon. RIP— Mikey Lee James (@MICKEYLEE2009) August 31, 2020
for the longest time 42 was my all time favorite movie... it’s gonna hurt now watching it.— 𝐚 𝐥 𝐲 𝐬 𝐬 𝐚 🌷 (@aaIyssaa) August 29, 2020
rip chadwick boseman 🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/1drPWPpnJY
Had the honor of watching a private Steelers screening of ‘42’ with Chadwick Boseman, and met up with him a few years later at a practice. A truly amazing actor, but even better person. He will be missed. Cancer sucks. pic.twitter.com/zBjjICffyA— Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 29, 2020