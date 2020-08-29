Chadwick Boseman: 7 Photos From the '42' Premiere

Friday night, Chadwick Boseman passed away after facing colon cancer for four years. He was 43. His family confirmed the news and prompted tributes from social media users. Additionally, many began listing their favorite films from his career, including 42. Many proclaimed that the film about baseball icon Jackie Robinson tops the list.

Released in 2013, 42 focused on Robinson's rookie season with the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The film also stars Harrison Ford as manager Branch Rickey, who breaks baseball's color barrier and signs Robinson to the team. Despite facing considerable racism from all sides, the baseball star remains restrained and simply puts his talent on display.

Prior to the film's release, Boseman, Ford, and several others took part in the Hollywood premiere. They walked the carpet at TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles and screened the biopic. Robinson's widow, Rachel Robinson, also took part in the festivities and enjoyed the evening.