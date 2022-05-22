2022 NASCAR All-Star Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

We have reached the halfway point of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, which means the All-Star race has arrived. Some of the most notable NASCAR drivers will compete for a $1 million prize at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday night. The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The NASCAR All-Star Open, which is a race for drivers who haven't qualified for the All-Star race, starts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Drivers who have won Cup Series races from last season through the 2022 AdventHealth 400, all previous All-Star Race winners and NASCAR Cup Series Champions who had attempted to qualify for every race in 2022 can compete in the this year's All-Star race. Additionally, the stage winners of the All-Star Open and the winner of the All-Star fan vote can compete in the race, which lasts for 125 laps. Kyle Busch will be one of the competitors in the All-Star race and had a strong showing during qualifying as he won pole.

"Anytime you're able to showcase the pit crew's ability and have them and their athleticism in this competition, in this qualifying format, I enjoy that," Busch, the 2017 All-Star winner, said after winning pole, per NASCAR.com. "I think that's my most favorite part of the year is coming to the All-Star Race, and whether it's been Charlotte and coming down pit road and sliding into the box and whatnot. But having those guys go over the wall certainly means a lot, especially the No. 18 bunch that I've had a lot of success with over the years. It's obviously changed up a few times, most recently, but you know, we've always been a threat to be reckoned with when it comes to getting on the pole for the All-Star Race."

Despite $1 million being on the line, the All-Star race is not as intense as the other races in the Cup Series since it's a time to relax and have some fun before the second half of the season begins. "The All-Star Race is always a good time," Martin Truex Jr. said this week. "There's no real pressure and it's a lot of fun for everyone. It's a good opportunity for us to get laps at a track we're going to see in the playoffs, especially with the new car. I'm looking forward to it.