2020 World Series Game 2: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Game 1 of the 2020 World Series had a bunch of fireworks from both teams. However, it was the Los Angeles Dodgers who came on top with an 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 2 is tonight and the Dodgers have a chance to take complete control of the series with a win. Fans can watch the game on Fox, and the first pitch is at 8:08 p.m ET.

There were a number of Dodgers players who made plays in Game 1, but Mookie Betts stood out above them all. Not only did he win the entire country free tacos, but Betts also stole two bases and hit a home run in the win. He's the second player to hit a homer and steal two bases in a World Series Game. He's also the first player since Babe Ruth in 1921 to walk and steal two bases in the same inning.

"We're so lucky to have him on our team," Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger said after the game. "He's a superstar guy, superstar talent, but he does all the little things right. You can really learn from that when a guy's that good and he just wants to win." While Betts was making plays with his bat, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was mowing Rays hitter downs, striking out eight and allowing just one earned run in six innings.

"We’ve got a lot of guys doing special things right now," Kershaw said. "It’s just a special team." The Dodgers are looking to win their first World Series since 2008. This is their third World Series appearance in four years. They lost to the Houston Astros in 2017 and fell to the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

The Rays are looking to bring home their first world title in franchise history. Rays manager Kevin Cash talked to reporters after the game and explained why they lost Game 1. The walks are definitely not ideal," Cash said. "[Tyler Glasnow] would be the first to recognize that. But we didn’t do a good job of holding the runners on. We can’t let them double-steal right there. Then when they got over to Muncy, we needed a strikeout. There might be nobody better equipped to get a strikeout right there than Glas."