2 X-Games Athletes Injured in Big Crashes After Bringing Back Competition After 6-Year Hiatus

Two athletes were not exactly ‘on X Games mode’ during this year’s competition.

In the first snowmobiling event at the X Games since 2020, the Olympics-esque competition known for promoting extreme sports, two of the eight snowmobile riders badly injured themselves performing tricks.

While Brett Turcotte, Cody Matechuk, and Willie Elam took home gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively, Marcus Ohlsson and Brandon Cormier left the competition with impact-related injuries.

Ohlsson, a Swedish athlete, suffered a broken rib and a back sprain in this nasty accident:

x games brought back snowmobiling for the first time since 2020 and we got a wipeout within the first 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/4WZzycYrZG — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 24, 2026

Cormier, who hails from Yukon, was taken off the course on a stretcher after this particularly brutal stunt gone wrong:

Turcotte, the gold medal winner, said “It sucks to see your buddies go down like that.”

“We’re all friends behind the scenes, back in the pits and trying to help each other out,” he told press. “And you know, at the end of the day, we’re also here to compete. But you know, nature of the sport, and hopefully, those dudes are going to fare out well.”

Cormier posted on his Instagram story that he was “All good. Just very very sore.”

Snowmobiling at the X Games has had a tragic past. Famously, in 2013, Texan athlete Caleb Moore was struck in the head by his own snowmobile and died of internal bleeding.