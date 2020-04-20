'The Last Dance': How to Watch If You Missed the Michael Jordan Documentary's Premiere

✖

The Last Dance premiered on Sunday night and it gave NBA fans a closer look at Michael Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s. With no sports being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN documentary was the talk of the sports world on Sunday night. And the good news is there are eight more episodes of The Last Dance, so fans will get more Bulls content the next four Sundays. But for those who missed the first two episodes, fans can still watch the replay on the ESPN App or Watch ESPN, which can be found here. It's also streaming on Netflix for those living outside the U.S.

The Last Dance is about Jordan playing his final season with the Bulls, which was the 1997-98 season. At that time, the Bulls have won five NBA Championships in seven years, and with head coach Phil Jackson being told it would be his final season as the head coach, he told the players this would be "the last dance" at the start of the season. In the documentary, Jackson said: "Jerry called me in his office and said this is going to be your last year, I don't care if you win 82 games in a row. So I said 'fine' and I walked out of the room. And that was the only words that were exchanged."

One of the other things that stood out in the first two episodes is a story that Jordan told about an incident that happened during his rookie year in 1984. He was looking for his teammates, and he found them doing a ton of drugs. Jordan didn't want to be a part of that, and it led to him doing his own thing.

"I think we were in Peoria, it was in a hotel, and I was trying to find my teammates," Jordan said. "I start knocking on doors, I get to this one door, and I could hear someone say, 'Shhh, someone's outside.' This deep voice says, 'Who is it?' I say, 'It's MJ,' and they say, 'Ah, f—, he's just a rookie. Don't worry about it.' So they open up the door. I walk in, and practically the whole team is in there. It was things I had never seen in my life as a young kid. You got your lines over here, you got your weed smokers over here, you got your women over here."

Jordan continued: "The first thing I said is, 'I'm out.' Because all I can think about is if they come raid this place right now, I am just as guilty as everyone else in this room. From that point on, I was more or less on my own."