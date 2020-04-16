Rusev's Release From WWE Has Fans Livid

This week has been an interesting one for the WWE as a number of Superstars and backstage employees were released due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the most notable Superstars who was let go was Rusev, who has been out of action due to an injury. WWE made the announcement of Rusev's release on Wednesday.

Rusev, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, is one of the many Superstars who were released. The others wrestlers who are now free agents are Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

Another notable name that is gone is Kurt Angle, who is retired from in-ring action and was working as a producer. These moves come on the heels of WWE being named an essential business by Florida officials. WWE is one of the only sports organizations that is still competing, but with no fans attending the events, the company is saving as much money as they can to keep things rolling. That said, fans are very angry to see Rusev gone.