Browns Fans Unimpressed With New Uniforms Following Unveiling

The Cleveland Browns became the latest team to unveil new uniforms on Wednesday. The franchise released the upcoming designs for the 2020 season and referenced the 1964 championship season. There are four designs in total, including one all-white look and one featuring brown pants and brown jerseys.

The Browns also went with a more simple list of combinations. The 2015 unveiling featured nine different combinations that could be used on a weekly basis. Now there are only four. The Color Rush look, which the team wore while winning its first game in 635 days, will still be used in 2020 but will no longer have stripes. The team also confirmed that "1946" will be stitched in the collar of every jersey to honor the year the franchise was founded.

According to ESPN, the team will be donating net proceeds off jersey sales to "Hats Off to Our Heroes." This fund focuses on aiding health care professionals, first responders and educational professionals that have been fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. Each Baker Mayfield or Myles Garrett uniform purchased will directly provide support for the medical professionals.

Following this unveiling, the members of the fanbase weighed in with their opinions. There were some that absolutely adored the new look, but they appeared to be in the vocal minority on Wednesday morning. Many more fans seemed confused after the unveiling. They liked the new look, but they had to keep going back to look at the older versions. Several proclaimed that the new uniforms were identical to the old style.