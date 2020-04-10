'Tiger King': LeBron James Reveals Why He Binged Netflix Series

✖

LeBron James is waiting for the NBA season to return amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, he's training, spending time with his family, and he's watching Netflix, specifically Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The series has swept the nation, and James, who's in his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, revealed to the ESPN the reason he binged-watched Joe Exotic and company.

"Pretty much anything that has the word 'king' in it, I pretty much watch," he said while laughing. "'Tiger King,' 'Lion King,' all of the kings. Yeah, I do all of that, I watch them all." Nicknamed King James, it makes sense for James to watch Tiger King. However, he's ready to get back on the court. When talking about the current state of the country James said: "I believe that this is a roadblock for all of us, not only as Americans, but for the world. This is a roadblock. It's a test for all of us. It's a test of our mental side, our spiritual side, it's a test for everything. We had grew so comfortable with how we live our life and everyday life that it's now time to take a pause."

As for Tiger King, James is one of the millions of people who have watched the docuseries. It was recently reported Tiger King raked in 34 million viewers in its first 10 days. Joe Exotic is the focus on the series among a few others, and he recently talked about the show while currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison.

"You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half now," he said. Exotic also talked about the events that led up to his imprisonment. He said: "Go it in a cage with your animals for a week. I mean, when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I—I'm ashamed of myself."

In Tiger King, Joe Exotic has a longtime feud with Carole Baskin. When asked about Baskin, Joe Exotic said: "I'm done with the Carole Baskin saga. It's now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges."