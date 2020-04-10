Terry Bradshaw Says Tom Brady Is Not the 'GOAT,' Names Three Quarterbacks Ahead of Him

✖

Terry Bradshaw is not on the Tom Brady bandwagon in terms of him being the greatest of all-time. The four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox NFL analyst was on 93.7 The Fan talking about Brady, who recently signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bradshaw not only said Brady is not the best to ever play the game, but he also named three quarterbacks that are better than him.

"I don't think he's the greatest quarterback of all-time," Bradshaw said during an interview with 93.7 The Fan, per CBS Sports. "It's hard to say. He may be the best quarterback we've had in the last 30 years. Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. I'm talking talent-wise when you're putting all of it together."

He continued: "Does he have more Super Bowls than anybody? Yes. Therefore, he's the best. I absolutely have no problem saying it. If you've got the most Super Bowls, you can be in there, but I don't put anybody as the greatest of all-time. Is he better than Montana? Not in my opinion. Is he better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe."

Bradshaw went on to say that he was tired of the attention Brady was receiving for leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons. He also doesn't understand why Brady would leave and go to Tampa Bay, a team that hasn't been to the playoffs in 12 seasons. Bradshaw explained: "It's just a lot of things. I'm a little bit tired of all this soap opera going on between him and [Bill] Belichick. Look, he left because he wanted to prove something, and he wants to prove to everyone that he can win without Bill Belichick. Between all that, you say all the wonderful things [about Belichick] … but after 20 years, he's leaving. You gotta be kidding me."

Staubach, Fouts, and Marino were talented quarterbacks, but Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history. From 2001-2019, Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances while winning six of them. He's a four-time Super Bowl MVP winner while also winning three NFL MVP awards. During his time in New England, the Patriots have missed the playoffs twice. One of those times was in 2008 when he missed the entire year with a torn ACL.