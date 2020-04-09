Former Texas Rangers Star Josh Hamilton Indicted on Felony Charge, Accused of Assaulting Daughter

✖

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton was indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child on Monday after he was accused of assaulting his daughter back in September, according to the Dallas Morning News. Daniel Lewis and Thomas Ashworth, Hamilton's attorneys, spoke to Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News, and they said he "is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court." Hamilton is facing two to 10 years in prison if convicted. He turned himself in to police on Oct. 30, and released on $35,000 bond.

"The girl told authorities Hamilton started cursing and yelling after he became upset about something she said and then threw a full water bottle at her, hitting her in the chest," Steele wrote. "Then he yanked a chair from beneath her feet and threw it at her before he pulled her to the ground, the affidavit says." Hamilton then slung the girl over his shoulder and took her to her bedroom as she yelled that she was sorry, the affidavit says. She said he tossed her onto the bed, pinned down her head with one hand and started hitting her legs with his other hand."

Steele then reported after Hamilton stopped hitting his daughter, he said: "I hope you go in front of the [expletive] Judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore." Hamilton's ex wife, Katie, filed a protective order for her daughter in October. She previously had protective orders against Hamilton in 2005 and 2015, when the couple officially divorced.

Hamilton, 38, played in the MLB from 2007-2015. He started his career with the Cincinnati Reds, but he spent the majority of his career with the Rangers. From 2008-2012, Hamilton was arguably one of the top players in the league, named to the All-Star game each year, he was named AL MVP in 2010 and named ALCS MVP the same year. He also hit four home runs in one game back in 2012, and won the Silver Slugger Award three times.

As much success Hamiton had on the diamond, he also had his share of off-the-field issues, due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He originally got clean in 2005, but had a lapse in 2019 and another lapse in 2012.