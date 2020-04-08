Tom Brady Says Donald Trump Asked Him to Speak at Republican National Convention

✖

Tom Brady is good friends with President Donald Trump, and when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was on Howard's Stern radio show on SiriusXM Wednesday morning, he revealed interesting information about their relationship. One of the things Brady mentioned was Trump asked him to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

"Yeah, he wanted me to speak at the convention, too, and I wasn't going to do anything political," the six-time Super Bowl champion said per NESN. "I met him in 2001. It was probably very similar to our relationship that you had with him. In 2002, after I won my first Super Bowl, he asked me to go judge a Miss USA competition, which I thought was the coolest thing in the world because I was 24 years old and had a chance to do something like that. … He just in a way, he would call me after games. 'I watched your games, Tom. Let's play golf together.' In 2003, 2004, that’s kind of the way it was. He became someone who would come up to our games and stand on the sideline and would cheer for the Patriots. He always had a way of connecting with people and still does."

Brady went on to say when Trump got into politics, he said it got a little "uncomfortable" because the topic can draw a lot of attention. "Then the whole political aspect came, and I think I got brought into a lot of those things because it was so polarizing around the election time," he said. "It was uncomfortable for me because you can't undo things, not that I would undo a friendship, but political support is a lot different than the support of a friend."

The good news for Brady was there was no backlash with him and his New England Patriots teammates during that time. He said his teammates knew who he was as a person, and that led to them having his back no matter his political views. However, Avengers actor Chris Evans is not a Trump supporter, and called out Brady for being friends with him.

"I really hope he's not a Trump supporter," Evans said to the Hollywood Reporter last year. "I'm just hoping he's one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it. Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there's a chance now he just thinks Trump's an absolute dumb s—, which he is. If he doesn't, if he's still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It's really tough."