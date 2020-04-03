Tom Brady to Appear on Howard Stern's Radio Show, Ready to 'Let Loose'

✖

Tom Brady is looking for a fresh start in 2020 after signing a two-year contract with Tampa By Buccaneers last month. Many are wondering why he made the decision to sign with the Bucs and not finish his career with the New England Patriots. We could find out more about Brady's decision next week as he will appear on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, which is hosted by Howard Stern. Brady confirmed the news on Twitter, and said he's ready to "let loose."

Stern is known for pushing the limits on his show, so this could mean he will try to get Brady to tell the truth about his breakup with the Pats. With Brady's tweet, he could be more open to discuss what happened in New England, but when he talked to reporters after he signed his contract with the Bucs, he revealed why he joined the squad.

"There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he added. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role."

Brady reportedly signed a two-year, $50 million deal. He posted himself signing the contract on Instagram, and he said he's ready for the new challenge.

"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," Brady wrote. "I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the [Buccaneers] for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I'm gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1."