Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Arrested for Felony Aggravated Assault

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna, was arrested early Saturday for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at rapper NBA YoungBoy's Houston home. According to ET, a representative for the Harris County Precinct 4 constable's Office said the 19-year-old was arrested around 1 a.m. local time on Saturday morning and was taken to the Houston Harris County jail, where she was later released on bond. According to reports about the incident, Iyanna, who also goes by "Yaya", confronted both YoungBoy and an alleged female victim at YoungBoy's home, where she claimed that she was the rapper's fiancée.

After the argument moved to the kitchen, that's where Mayweather allegedly attacked the woman with two knives. The 35-year-old victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, but did suffer several lacerations to her arm and did require surgery. She is reportedly currently in stable condition. While the rapper has yet to comment on the incident, he did tweet out something over the weekend.

Hold it down for your love one’s up in heaven and they will do the same I’m very blessed and protected if you ask me — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 4, 2020

Mayweather's father, Floyd, recently lost his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, and mother to three of his children — Zion, Koraun, and Jirah — after she was found dead outside of her home in Valencia, California. According to TMZ, Harris was found in her car by one of her children, who made the call to 911. The authorities arrived and attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, but their efforts were in vain. Harris was just 40 years old at the time of her death. Mayweather took to social media to express his heartbreak over the news, posting a few sweet photos of the two.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, the cause of death for Harris has not been determined. "It will take a while to figure that out," he said following her death per the Associated Press. It was reported that the authorities did not find a suicide note in the car and there were no drugs or signs of drug use. The medical examiner will evaluate the results from the autopsy and the toxicology report in order to determine the potential cause. Mayweather and Harris were together from 1995 until their split in 2010. They went their separate ways following multiple allegations of domestic violence, including a time the boxer allegedly attacked her in front of their kids.