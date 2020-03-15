Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris’ Cause of Death Unclear, Drug Use and Suicide Seemingly Ruled Out

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather and mother of their three children, was found dead outside her home in Valencia, California on Tuesday. The investigation into her death continues, but law enforcement officials have said that there was no suicide note at the scene. There were also no drugs or evidence of drug use when they searched Harris' vehicle.

According to TMZ, Harris was found in her car on Tuesday by one of her children, who made the call to 911. The authorities arrived and attempted life-saving measures, including CPR. According to CNN, the sheriff's detectives are treating the case as a death investigation instead of a homicide. Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that this is standard procedure for high-profile cases in the county.

There isn't a clear cause of death that has been released by the coroner's office. The medical examiner will now evaluate the results from the autopsy, as well as the toxicology report in order to determine a potential cause.

The former world champion boxer has since responded to Harris' death with a tribute on Instagram. He posted 13 photos of his ex and captioned them with simple phrases. He called her "My Angel," "My Sweetheart" and "My Sunshine." He also referred to Harris as "My Friend," among other terms of endearment.

Mayweather and Harris were together from 1995 until their breakup in 2010. They split amid multiple allegations of domestic violence. This includes an incident from 2010 in which Harris accused the boxer of attacking her in front of her children.

According to Bleacher Report, Harris told police Mayweather grabbed her by the hair and pulled her off the couch, striking her in the head, face, and arms after discovering that she was allegedly seeing NBA star C.J. Watson. Mayweather allegedly yelled, "I'm going to kill you and the man you are messing around with," and "I'm going to have you both disappear."

Harris was treated and released from Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center the same day, and she filed a temporary protection order against the boxer later that day. Mayweather later spent two months in a Clark County jail after pleading guilty to reduced domestic battery charges. Per ESPN, the plea deal allowed him to avoid trial on felony charges. If he had been convicted, Mayweather could have spent up to 34 years in prison.

