Jimmy Butler's Alleged Comments About Being Guarded by White Players Surface, Spark Lots of Reactions

Jimmy Butler is one of the most competitive players in the NBA, but a couple of players had some interesting things to say about his competitive spirit. On a recent episode of The JJ Redick Podcast, Redick and Duncan Robinson were talking about how white players in the NBA are targeted. Redick brought up the time he was matched up against Butler when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. "I guarded [Butler] on the block and he later told me that he was mad because the Sixers had put a white guy on him," Redick said while laughing. Robinson then added: "He lets me know regularly in practice if we're ever matched up that I can't guard him." After being with the Timberwolves, Butler played with Redick on the 76ers. He then joined Robinson and the Miami Heat this past offseason. Butler, 30, started his career with the Chicago Bulls. He was drafted by the team No. 30 overall in 2011, and he was with the team until 2017. In his NBA career, Butler has been named an All-Star five times was named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team four times and he was named Most Improved Player in 2015. Here's a look at fans reacting to Butler's comments.

