Bill Belichick Sends Vital Coronavirus PSA to Patriots Fans

The U.S. is going through a challenging time with the coronavirus pandemic, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wanted to let everyone know everything will be okay. Belichick recently sat down to deliver a message to Patriots and NFL fans during this health crisis. He said the Patriots "are behind you," and thanked the health care workers who put their lives on the line.

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.” A message from BB as we remain #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/cA0C0eIyvl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2020

"I want to reach out to you in these uncertain and unprecedented times to let you know that I and the New England Patriots are behind you," Belichick said after first introducing himself. "We are all in this together. Thank you to our heroic medical professionals, doctors, nurses, medical workers and others, who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need. We have heard your stories and seen some of your great work. You are truly champions and warriors."

The acclaimed coach admitted that in a time when the world is "facing a difficult opponent," it will take a lot of "teamwork, discipline and commitment to do the right things all the time."

"That includes staying at home," he said. "I encourage everyone to shelter in place as long as necessary as we fight this virus together. There are plenty of things we cannot do right now, but let's focus on what we can do. We can adapt, we can adjust and we can make better decisions right now for the betterment of the future. As I tell our team, let's keep stringing good days together and we will get through this."

Belichick's message comes on the heels of the team using their plane to get 1.2 million N95 masks from China to Massachusetts. This was made possible by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Patriots team president Jonathan Kraft, who is also the chairman of the board at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

"I've never seen so much red tape in so many ways and obstacles that we had to overcome," Patriots owner Robert Kraft told the Wall Street Journal. "In today's world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have a significant responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us."

According to NFL.com, the NFL family has donated more than $35 million for COVID-19 relief.