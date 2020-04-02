Coronavirus: US Deaths Top 5,000 Mark With More Than 1,000 Reported in One Single Day

It's been reported that U.S. coronavirus deaths have topped the 5,000 mark, with more than 1,000 reported in one single day. According to The Hill, the new data has come in from research done by Johns Hopkins University.

Notably, New York City has been the hardest hit area in the nation, already reporting more than 1,374 deaths from the disease. During a recent press conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated that some projections indicated that his state could see up to 16,000 deaths from COVID-19. He also added that the same projection model predicted that the U.S. could see a total of 93,000 deaths from the virus. "If you believe these numbers, 16,000 deaths in New York, that means you’re going to have tens of thousands of deaths outside of New York," he said. "[The projections say] it's a New York problem today. Tomorrow, it's a Kansas problem and a Texas problem and a New Mexico problem."

Many social media users have since been reacting to the shocking death toll, with most worried about what the future could hold at this point. Scroll down to see what they are saying.