JR Smith Calls Donald Trump a 'F—ing Clown' Tweet Sent During Coronavirus Pandemic

Former Cleveland Cavaliers small forward J.R. Smith is not happy with President Donald Trump and the government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. He made this point clear on Friday morning with a tweet at the president. Smith told Trump to "shut up" and referred to him as a clown.

"Man shut up! An do something! F—ing clown," Smith tweeted on Saturday morning. Smith's tweet was in response to the president making comments about the media and the stories that have been written about him in recent weeks. Trump had said that the "Lamestream Media" was knowingly writing stories with made-up details. He also told them to name their sources.

"So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES!" Trump tweeted.

There were many Cleveland Cavaliers fans that agreed with Smith's tweet and called for him to keep sending this message. One Twitter user even said: "You know, Kobe would've said the same thing as JR if he was still with us" about Trump and the Twitter messages.

However, many others wanted to disagree with Smith and continued to bring up a critical mistake during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors. He grabbed an offensive rebound with 4.5 seconds remaining and had the opportunity to either take a potential game-winning shot or pass the ball to a teammate. Instead, he simply dribbled out the clock and sent the game to overtime. The Cavs lost Game 1 while NBA fans continued to remind Smith of this error on a regular basis.

"Now you know how ALL of Ohio felt when you ran away with the ball to the point and ruined the @cavs chances at a ring..." one person responded on Twitter. Another said that Smith needed to "stay off the henny [Hennessy] he just signed the stimulus."

The stimulus that was referenced on Twitter was approved with the intention of helping businesses and individuals that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus. An amount of $2 trillion will be dispersed in an effort to "jolt" the economy, and those that earn up to $75,000 annually will receive a stimulus check of $1,200.

(Photo Credit: Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)