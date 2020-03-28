Why Jay Cutler Has Been Trending on Twitter

✖

With COVID-19 concerns causing residents around the world to practice social distancing, many have searched for unique ways to pass the time. Watching sports is not an option due to leagues postponing their seasons, but old football highlights are still available via free NFL Game Pass. Chicago Bears fans, in particular, are using this ample free time to reminisce about Jay Cutler.

The former Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins quarterback was trending on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, which caused many to worry that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. A quick search revealed that a Chicago Bears fan had created a highlight reel from Cutlers' time in the Windy City. The purpose was to remember a player "with b–" while former second overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky prepares for his fourth season as the starter. The video compilation showed Cutler running over Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith and throwing pinpoint touchdown passes against various teams.

Jay Cutler was a savage 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sYuxCqKbPj — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) March 28, 2020

"Don’t mind me.... Just over here thinking about Jay Cutler," one Bears fan wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. A few fans were surprised to see Cutler trending, but the vast majority filled Twitter with their praise of the Very Cavallari star.

"Jay Cutler is a legend!! He never had a offensive line that could keep him vertical. He is old school gun slinger .. he retired cause he had over 8 concussions. He had rather quickest release in football! He had too cause offensive line was trash," another fan wrote in response. Cutler was occasionally viewed as a player that didn't care during his career, but this opinion was not as prevalent among Bears fans.

Cutler spent eight seasons with the Bears after being drafted by the Denver Broncos. He finished with a 51-51 record and finished his tenure as the franchise's all-time leading passer after throwing for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns.

There have been many questions about the Bears and Trubisky over the past two seasons. The former North Carolina standout, who replaced Cutler in Chicago, has shown the ability to make impressive plays for the Bears, but he has also frequently made mistakes throughout the early portions of his career. Fellow first-round picks from 2017 in Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes have both developed reputations as two of the league's best signal-callers while Trubisky has been viewed as largely inconsistent.

The Bears traded for Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles to provide another veteran option if Trubisky struggles again. However, there are many fans that would simply prefer to see Cutler back in the No. 6 jersey once again.

This is no longer possible considering that Cutler has been out of the league since the end of the 2017 season. The Bears fans will instead have to settle for watching episodes of Very Cavallari. At least the show puts Cutler's personality on full display.

(Photo Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)