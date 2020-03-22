Los Angeles Rams to Unveil New Logo, Colors Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2020 season amid a large amount of change. Their new home, SoFi Stadium will be complete and ready for a mass amount of fans. Additionally, the team will be donning uniforms with new colors and a new logo, which will both be unveiled via the team's website.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday evening that the Rams will be officially showing off their new logo and colors on Monday afternoon. The ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. PT and will mark a new chapter in the team's history. With concerns about health and potentially spreading the coronavirus, the team will stream the unveiling on its website and across social media channels. The Rams even set the stage for this ceremony with a teaser video on Twitter.

24 hours 👀 pic.twitter.com/yOqubZZm8Z — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 22, 2020

NFL fans displayed concern in recent weeks when a hat surfaced on social media with the "new" logo. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said that this new logo was legitimate, which sparked a considerable amount of criticism. Some fans felt that it looked more like a logo for the Los Angeles Chargers and that the Rams had made a terrible mistake.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff did not confirm or deny that this was the new logo of the team following the leak. Instead, he simply posted a series of animated GIFs, including Ron Burgundy saying "That escalated quickly." Although he did reference that infamous hat during a letter to season-ticket holders.

"Furthermore, anyone who donates to the Te'LA'thon has a chance to win a Rams hat donning our new brand, while supplies last. And don't worry – it's not the hat that you saw on social media a few weeks ago," Demoff wrote in his letter.

The livestream to unveil the new logo and colors will set the stage for a virtual telethon on Tuesday, March 24. The Rams are attempting to raise money for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Pandemic Relief Fund and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Quarterback Jared Goff and tackle Andrew Whitworth each pledged $250,000 to Los Angeles Food Bank, funding a total of 2 million meals for residents in need. The Rams have hopes of topping these amounts during Tuesday's event, especially as fans attempt to help those in need while winning a hat.

Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images