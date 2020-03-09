Los Angeles Rams' New Logo Leaks and Fans Lose It

The Los Angeles Rams have been working on re-branding the team since they relocated to LA in 2016. In April, the team is set to unveil its new branding which has apparently led to the new logo being leaked on the internet over the weekend. And to say the new logo sparked some interesting responses is a major understatement.

In 2019, the Rams suffered a disappointing season after reaching the Super Bowl in 2018. After winning their first three games, the Rams lost the next three contests and it was an up-and-down battle until the season came to an end. The Rams finished the year with a 9-7 record, but they missed out on the playoffs.

"We get 16 opportunities like we've talked about," McVay said before the team's final game of the year back in December via Rams Wire. "This represents the final game of the season for this team. love those guys in the locker room and want to make sure I do my part to try to have a good performance and cap it off the right way."

Here's a look at what fans have to say about the new logo.