Watch: Matt Hardy Officially Joins AEW After WWE Exit Just Weeks Ago

Matt Hardy is back in action after leaving WWE a few weeks ago. The pro wrestling veteran made an appearance on AEW Dynamite and he will be competing in the Blood & Guts match which will take place in the near future. Hardy arrived at the end of the show in his "Woken" persona which is very popular among fans.

The persona was one of the reasons why Hardy left WWE. He recently said on Busted Open Radio: "Vince initiated it because people wouldn't stop chanting 'Delete.' He'd ask about it, we talked about it, and I wanted to do it. But it's also a different concept. I don't think he fully understood it. He gave us an opportunity, but also giving us an opportunity, it allows him to say, 'I gave him an opportunity, but it didn't work huge' It had to be done different."

Earlier this month, Hardy announced his contract with WWE and decided to move on from the company. He said WWE and him weren't on the same page when it came to his character.

"It's just time for me to take a break and become a free agent," Hardy said per Sports Illustrated. "I didn't want to leave WWE because it is my home. The reason I needed to leave WWE is because when it comes to my creative stance and my creative outlook on myself and my career and how I wanted to go for these last three or four years that I have to spend as an active in-ring competitor, I just think myself and WWE are on different pages."

WWE confirmed the news shortly after Hardy made the announcement.

"A trailblazer throughout his 19-year WWE career, Matt and his brother Jeff pioneered the first tag team Ladder and TLC Matches in WWE, stealing the show at WrestleMania on several occasions," the statement said. "Matt, who competed in his first WWE match in 1994, captured nine tag team titles with Jeff, in addition to two other reigns with MVP and Bray Wyatt.

"He is also a former ECW, United States, European, Cruiserweight and Hardcore champion, and he won the Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. ..."WWE thanks Matt Hardy for his contributions to sports-entertainment and the WWE Universe and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.