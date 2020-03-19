Vanessa Bryant's Photo of Kobe's Sister Sharia Washington With Bianka Has Fans Gushing

Vanessa Bryant has gained a lot of support after her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. On Instagram, Vanessa revealed a photo of her daughter, Bianka, and Kobe's sister, Sharia Washington, together and she wished Washington a happy birthday.

Kobe did not have the best relationship with his mother and father, but he was close to Washington and his other sister, Shaya Tabb. When they learned about Kobe and Gianna's death, the sisters released a joint statement which said: "On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards."

The latest Instagram post by Vanessa earned a ton of love from the fans all over the world. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the photo of Washington and Bianka.