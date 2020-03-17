Tom Brady Leaves the Patriots: See All the Best Memes

Tuesday afternoon, fans of the New England Patriots were surprised to hear that Tom Brady is reportedly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This has not been confirmed by the 42-year-old quarterback, but FS1 host Colin Cowherd reported that a deal would be signed on Wednesday. With the news surfacing, there were countless fans upset by the update. They wanted Brady to return to New England and wanted him to shine for their favorite team for another one or two years. This would no longer be possible, especially with Brady confirming that he would be leaving the team. His tenure was officially over, and the fans didn't know how to react. While many of the Patriots fans reacted by hanging their jerseys outside of their homes as a form of tribute, others headed to Twitter. They wanted to talk about the 20 years of success, the six Super Bowl victories, and the multitude of big plays. It was a bittersweet afternoon for the fanbase. Other fans, however, thought that it would be far more entertaining to spice up Twitter. They immediately began dropping memes in the timeline with the hopes of making their fellow fans chuckle. Some were filled with curse words while others were still images.

Fashion Thank the fashion Gods the @Buccaneers are redesigning their uniforms because if the rumors are true about Brady, that level of handsome deserves better threads. pic.twitter.com/miJZnzNRem — JOSH SANDERS (@JoshSandersTV) March 17, 2020 Brady is married to Gisele Bundchen, a supermodel that helped him improve his fashion game throughout their relationship. His clothes have changed noticeably over the years, but now football fans are worried. When the Buccaneers introduced their new uniforms in 2014, the fans were immediately disappointed. They didn't like the new designs and automatically hoped for something better. Now they are just hoping Brady won't wear the current jersey.

Eyesight Jameis seeing someone from across the Buccaneers training facility that looks an awful lot like Tom Brady ... pic.twitter.com/j6DreYpQ9W — CogginToboggan (@CogginToboggan) March 17, 2020 Jameis Winston has been the quarterback in Tampa Bay for the past five years since being drafted first overall. Now, however, he is a free agent after playing out his rookie deal. The Buccaneers had discussed bringing Winston back, but that is unlikely if Brady does truly sign with the Florida-based franchise. Of course, Winston potentially leaving doesn't mean that the jokes about his poor eyesight and Lasik surgery will end. The fans will still tease him about not recognizing figures across the field or the room.

Huh? When Tom Brady agrees to terms with #buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/TnvbEFY0Ba — Kevin Cassidy (@kfcassidy) March 16, 2020 All offseason, there has been a belief among NFL fans that Brady would either sign with the Los Angeles Chargers or return to the New England Patriots. However, the situation changed recently when Brady reportedly opted for the Buccaneers. With this news taking over Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the fans reacted by searching for the best surprised Gif they could find. Fortunately, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians created the best version during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ageless Wonder Tom Brady pulling into the Chargers or Buccaneers facility pic.twitter.com/9dWwEm40rn — meanz71 (@nomaaahhhh) March 17, 2020 One storyline that has entertained fans in recent season is that Brady entered the NFL when some of his teammates were only one or two years old. He spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and will be turning 43 during Training Camp in August. The players on the Buccaneers, however, are much younger. Receiver Chris Godwin is only 24 while Mike Evans is 26. This is a considerable age gap, but the fans believe Brady will take extra steps to work with his new teammates.

Just Like Jordan I decided to make an edit of Tom Brady on the Buccaneers what do y’all think pic.twitter.com/cBlHCbJlTm — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) March 17, 2020 Michael Jordan is considered the greatest player in NBA history while Brady is viewed as the greatest in NFL history. These two stars now have something else in common in that they will both spend time in a different uniform. Jordan spent two seasons with the Washington Wizards at the end of his career. This was surprising development for many NBA fans, and it was off-putting for those that root for the Chicago Bulls. Brady in a new uniform is expected to have a similar effect.

Just Run Wow. Collins and Van Noy gone from New England, and likely Tom Brady to the #buccaneers tomorrow? The #Patriots player parking lot be like. pic.twitter.com/I0hBOSW0cd — Kevin Cassidy (@kfcassidy) March 17, 2020 Brady leaving the Patriots made the most news on Tuesday, but he was not the only player departing via free agency. The Patriots also lost linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who signed with the Miami Dolphins. Jamie Collins departed for the Detroit Lions. With three key members of the team gone, how does this affect the other players on the roster? Are they sticking around, or is there uncertainty creeping in? Some NFL fans actually expected a mass exodus of players.