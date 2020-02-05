Antonio Brown and Ex Chelsie Kyriss Seemingly Reconcile, Party Together After Super Bowl

Things just took an interesting turn with Antonio Brown and his ex Chelsie Kyriss. The two were seen at a nightclub after the Super Bowl and they seemed to have reconciled after weeks of fighting. Brown posted an Instagram photo of them together at the Liv Nightclub at The Fontainebleau in Miami following Super Bowl LIV and Kyriss posted a video on her Instagram story according to The Blast. In Brown's caption, he wrote: "Baby Mama say I'm crazy; she just crazy in love."

Brown's post led to a number of interesting responses from Instagram users.

"What happened to no more white women," one fan wrote.

"This the same one you had arrested for tryna steal the Bentley," another fan wrote.

"Ab has more storylines then love and hip hop Miami," another Instagram user added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Feb 3, 2020 at 9:23am PST

It's a little surprising to see the two together considering the police had to get involved multiple times when the two were fighting. However, Brown and Kyriss' reconciliation comes on heels of the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver apologizing to her on Instagram.

"First and foremost, I will love to Thanks the most high 'God' for allowing the 'God' thats in me to really look deep into myself, Mainly because greater the spirit that's in us, than the spirit thats Of the world," Brown wrote. "And me being a'God' fearing man first, Truly understand That I owe my wonderful Kids and the mother [Chelsie] of my wonderful kids, The world Biggest Apology, for my Public out breaks through social media, and for the hurt that I may have took them through while on my Emotional roller Coaster that we all are faced with in Life."

Last month, Kyriss sent an emotional Instagram message to Brown (now deleted) and she wanted him to make better decisions with his life.

"Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him," she wrote. "Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors."

Brown's next step is to get back in the NFL. He only played in one game last year as a member of the Patriots before being cut in September.