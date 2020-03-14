Ryan Newman Fans Are Thrilled to See Him Back Fishing After Daytona 500 Wreck

NASCAR fans found a reason to celebrate this weekend after driver Ryan Newman shared photos from his recent fishing trip on Instagram. Newman, who drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing, was involved in a scary crash at the end of the Daytona 500 in February. The 42-year-old is still recovering from his injuries, and hopes to return to the race track soon.

Newman's last three Instagram posts have all come from fishing trips. Back on Feb. 25, he shared a picture of a fish he caught, adding in the caption, "Got a little therapy in yesterday!" Newman returned to Instagram on Wednesday following more "fishing therapy," which fans loved to see. On Saturday, he shared a photo with daughter Ashlyn, who also caught a fish during the "best therapy."

Although Newman has not returned to racing yet, he was back at a racetrack earlier this month. He was at the Phoenix Raceway for the FanShield 500, where he appeared to be in great spirits and spoke with reporters and fellow drivers.

"It's great to be alive," Newman told reporters. "If you look at my car, it's a miracle."

Newman is anxious to get back behind the wheel and has no plan to retire at 42.

"Really, I love it," Newman told the TODAY Show this week. "It's been a little bit painful to be out of the race car and to not be doing what I've done for so many years." The driver explained that he began racing at 4 years old, "so it's just kind of who I am."

Newman told TODAY there is still no timetable for his return. "We're still working on it," he explained.

During the last lap of the Daytona 500 last month, Ryan Blaney's car tapped Newman's, sending his vehicle out of control. It flipped in the air multiple times before hitting a wall, and was then hit again by Corey LaJoie's car. Newman's car skidded down the track with its roof on fire. Miraculously, Newman only suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital 48 hours later. Newman said he does not remember the crash itself, as he suffered a bruised brain injury.

"I was knocked out — there was a point where I don't remember a part of the race," he said. "Realistically, I just feel so lucky. On so many levels, I feel so lucky."

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images