Ryan Newman Fans React After NASCAR Driver Gives First Interview Since Scary Daytona 500 Crash

By Brian Jones

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was on the NBC News show TODAY Wednesday morning and opened up about the crash he was in at the Daytona 500, which led to him being sent to the hospital. Newman's first sit-down interview since the crash led to a ton of reactions from fans.

Newman mentioned that "the angels aligned" when it comes to surviving the crash. Fans agreed with Newman, as the next step for him now is to get back on the track.

Newman did talk to reporters this past weekend when he was in Phoenix for the FanShield 500. He was there to support his teammates at Roush Fenway Racing and the reporters asked about his health status.

"It's great to be alive. If you look at my car, it's a miracle," Newman said while walking around the Phoenix Raceway. He was moving around without any issues and looked to be in good spirits.

The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was also asked about returning to the track. At this point, it's not known when Newman will be back, but he's working hard to return sooner than later.

"I have no idea about anything," Newman said about his comeback. "I'm here as a spectator, have some fun. ... I'm really here to support the [No.] 6 team, stay integrated with what I can do with the team."

Just one week after the crash, Newman released a statement thanking everyone who was thinking about him when he was in the hospital. It was reported that Newman suffered a head injury and he was released from the hospital nearly two days after the crash.

"The outpouring of emotion from not only the NASCAR community, but across the country, has been truly humbling," Newman said in his statement. "I want to personally thank everyone including the Man upstairs for their support, encouragement and the numerous offers of assistance."

