Steelers' Devlin Hodges Sends Message to Nashville After Devastating Tornado

As the hours passed following the tornado on March 3, residents and strangers alike showed their support for those impacted. One example is Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Devlin Hodges. The man known as "Duck" reached out on Twitter and wrote "prayers for Nashville."

Duck isn't a resident of Tennessee, but he is a man that hails from the south. He was born in Alabama and attended Mortimer Jordan High School. Following graduation, Duck headed to Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born and raised in the south and wants the area to recover from this devastating tornado.

"Thnx, Devlin. it's pretty bad here i think 10 dead so far. Alot of damage here. Nashville's a great city and great people and of course alot and i mean alot of Steeler fans here. Steeler Nations strong in Tennessee," one Steelers fan responded on social media. Those that root for Hodges' team don't solely reside in Pennsylvania, and they appreciated the support from the man that started six of the eight games in which he appeared.

Several members of the NFL have been reaching out to those impacted and trying to assist with the rebuild efforts. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who is from Brentwood, Tennessee, created a GoFundMe to raise money. In return for donations of at least $10, Knox was giving his supporters an opportunity to win autographed merchandise. He and Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown were working together in this effort and had provided photos, gloves, and cleats.

In addition to individual players, several organizations have also made efforts to help Nashville and Middle Tennessee recover. The Titans were out in the city in the aftermath of the storm, providing food and water and helping with the cleanup.

Their AFC South rivals, on the other hand, made a large contribution of money. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts combined to donate $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

"We have come together with our AFC South family, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, to make a contribution of $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help with the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the Music City," Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said, per ESPN. "So many NFL partners, including Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans, answered the call to help in our city's recovery following Hurricane Harvey and we are grateful to be able to help them."

The recovery efforts are ongoing, but several members of the NFL elite are banding together to support Middle Tennessee. Whether they are helping with the cleanup, donating money, or simply praying for those affected, these players and organizations want to see the area recover.

